Assam: NDRF Begins Search Ops For Four Persons Missing After Boat Capsized In Dibrugarh

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) began search operations for four persons who went missing after a boat capsized in the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Sunday. A total of nine people were travelling in the motor-fitted country boat when it capsized at Rahmaria near Chabua in Dibrugarh. Following this, five persons managed to swim across safely to the bank, while four went missing.

Following this, teams of NDRF and SDRF were deployed in the area. The NDRF continued the search operation on Monday morning to find the missing persons. The teams are carrying out an extensive search in the entire area and downstream. According to visuals accessed by Republic, the rescue teams can be seen conducting searches in the area while family members and neighbours of the missing persons are seen waiting on the Brahmaputra River bank.

Speaking to Republic, the family members of the missing persons said that the officials have asked them to keep hope. The rescue teams that began search operations on Sunday are now conducting extensive searches in the deeper parts of the river to find the missing persons. The search operations are being held amid strong water currents in the river, which makes it difficult for the teams in action.

Rescue operations continue for 5th day in a row

The rescue operations continued on Monday morning amid the raging floods in Assam. On Sunday, the Indian Army reported that flood relief activities continued in seven districts, despite the bad weather. "14 composite columns have been able to rescue around 4500 stranded locals including critical patients, elderly women and children. Along with rescue operations, Indian Army columns also ensured timely supply to relief camps to support thousands of other locals," an official statement read.

The Armed Forces have been involved in the rescue and relief operations in several districts including Hojai, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Darrang, Tamulpur and Kamrup rural areas of Assam.

Assam floods

Heavy rains since June 15 in Assam have affected about 31 lakh people, according to the State Disaster Management Authority of Assam. Notably, more than 7.31 lakh people have been affected in Barpeta district alone, followed by 3.54 lakh people in Darrang district, 3.52 lakh people in Bajali, 2.41 lakh in Nagaon, 2.21 lakh in Goalpara, 2.18 lakh in Kamrup, 1.65 lakh in Nalbari, 1.14 lakh in Lakhimpur, 1.25 lakh in Hojai and 1.13 lakh in Bongaigaon, according to the Assam SDMA's report.

(Image: Republic)