Assam: NIA Arrests Two Maoist Cadres; Nefarious Plan To Facilitate Arms Movement Thwarted

In yet another successful operation carried out by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) with help from Assam Police, two Maoist cadres were arrested on Sunday. This comes after Arun Bhattacharjee, commonly known as Kanchan Da, a Central Committee member of the CPI-Maoist was nabbed from Cachar district in Assam on March 6.

Following the arrest of Arun Bhattacharjee, against whom over 200 cases are pending across several states in India, it was revealed how Maoists were trying to penetrate the interiors of Assam with a nefarious design of creating a red corridor all the way to Central India. The arrest of the top leader not only opened a Pandora's Box on the modus operandi of the insurgents but also gave a major blow to the outfit.

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Special DGP Law & Order of the State, GP Singh, on Monday, said that the Maoists were possibly trying to create a corridor in order to facilitate arms movement from across the border to Central India, which is considered to be Maoist hotbed. He also said that the threat perception is very low and there is no impending threat over the State.

'Recruitment of Maoist in single digit': Assam DGP GP Singh

"Last month we arrested top Maoist leader Kanchan Da and the case was transferred to the NIA. NIA and Assam Police raided several places in the last one week and arrested two persons," he said.

He further added, "The recruitment of Maoist in Assam was in single digit and it didn't reach double digits."

GP Singh added, "The Maoists were trying to find a suitable ground to expand their activities in the State, the attempt was foiled." Stating that the Assam Police have registered a separate case in this regard, the Special DGP Law & Order said that the investigation will wrap up in the next 45 days.

Notably, though there have been many speculations doing rounds of the Maoists getting close to a few proscribed militant outfits of the region, the Assam Police have ruled out any such speculations.