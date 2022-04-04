Assam: NIA Raids 17 Locations In Cachar; Arrests Absconding Naxal In 'Maoist' Case

In a case pertaining to attempts to expand Maoist activities in Assam and North-Eastern states, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids at 17 locations in Assam and apprehended an absconding Maoist from the Cachar district.

The anti-terror agency conducted searches in Assam's Cachar, Karimganj, Dibrugarh, and Dhubri districts and arrested accused Reema Orang alias Saraswati from Assam's Dibrugarh district. The agency also recovered some digital devices and incriminating documents of the CPI-Maoist party during the raids. The case, originally filed at the Crime Branch Police Station, Panbazar, Guwahati, Kamrup (Metro) district, was re-registered by NIA on March 16. It involved the arrest of a member of the Central Committee of Communist Party of India (Maoist), Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias Kanchan Da, along with accomplice Akash Orang alias Kajal, who worked as a member of Assam State Organising Committee of CPI (Maoist). Both the accused persons were nabbed from the Patimara tea garden under Udarband Police station of Cachar district on March 6.

NIA Conducts Searches at Multiple Locations Across Assam and arrests one absconding Maoist cadre in Maoist Case of Cachar District, Assam (RC-01/2022/NIA/GUW) pic.twitter.com/E2SWKnNGGZ — NIA India (@NIA_India) April 3, 2022

NIA conducts multiple raids across Assam

Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee was arrested on March 8, 2022. He was arrested under Sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The police informed that a lot of funds had been transferred to the eastern regional bureau of the CPI-Maoist Party and that Bhattacharjee was asked to anchor the spread of the outfit in Assam and other adjacent states. The police added that the objective of the activities is to create a red corridor in the Northeast for a concerted action against the security forces as a part of a larger conspiracy to plan terror attacks and create a central committee in Assam. The police also seized Rs 3,60,000 from Bhattacharjee. According to police sources, the veteran maoist wrote the entire constitution of CPI (M), all on his own.

These arrests happened just days after the arrest of five terrorists affiliated to Ansarullah Bangla or Ansarul Islam operating out of Bangladesh, from Barpeta, Assam. The same was revealed by DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta in a press conference in Barpeta. All five terrorists are linked to Ansarul Islam, an organisation working for Al-Qaeda as the latter's frontal organisation in South East Asia. Meanwhile, the police have launched a massive search for the remaining jihadis, who were in contact with this group and had been radicalised.

Image: PTI/Representative