'Assam Now Known For Development & Tourism, Not Violence': Amit Shah Credits PM Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Assam's Nagaon on Thursday, where he highlighted the transformation of Assam. He said the state was earlier known for agitations, weapons and violence and now under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is known for development, industrial investment, education and tourism.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, not only in Assam, a new development started in entire northeast. There was a time when Assam was known for agitation & violence. PM Modi did everything to bring prestige to Assam. Bhupen Hazarika was conferred Bharat Ratna: HM in Nagaon, Assam pic.twitter.com/P31JQVDJVr — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

He stated that Assam's journey initiated by PM Modi has been taken forward by CM Sarbananda Sonowal and his cabinet minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma. BJP came into power five years ago in Assam and will continue till the state along with other northeastern states and emerge as the biggest contributor to the country's GDP, Shah said.

"This is just the first step and the journey will continue till Assam becomes violence-free, infiltrator-free and flood-free. Along with Assam, we have to make the entire northeast the biggest GDP contributor of the country." Shah said.

Amit Shah targets Congress

Shah stated that to make Congress win and cut BJP's voteshare in the state, agitators are contesting elections under different identities.

"To make Congress win, agitators are contesting under different names to cut into BJP's votes. Their aim is to make Congress win. Everyone knows that they can't form govt, they themselves know it but it's sad that they're trying to reduce BJP's vote share to make Congress win," he said.

He also attacked Congress saying they are only seen when elections approach.

Congress has a system, they're seen only when elections approach. They keep roaming in lanes of Delhi, they are seen only during elections and they have done this again. Something unique is being seen now, Congress had fired bullets on the youth of Assam during Assam Movement: HM pic.twitter.com/1YO4iDpvaY — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

Amit Shah took to Twitter and informed regarding his visit to Mahamrityunjaya Temple. He tweeted in Hindi and Assamese, "It was a privilege to participate in the 'Pran Pratishtha Festival' of 126 feet high Shivling at Mahamrityunjaya Temple in Nagaon (Assam). Today Shri Bhrigugiri Ji Maharaj's oath has been reimbursed. I pray to Mahadev for the good health and prosperity of all the countrymen".

The Home Minister was accompanied by CM Sarbanada Sonowal and cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The three leaders were offered 'Angavastram' and 'Rudraksh' necklace by the priests performing the rituals.

Assam Assembly Elections

With only a few months left for Assam to go to the polls, political parties are now gearing up for a high voltage election campaign. The ruling BJP is confident of securing a second term even as the opposition and particularly the newly formed regional political parties are determined not to give them a cakewalk. BJP has set a ‘Mission 100 plus’ target. Shah's visit is said to be significant as he is likely to hold several rounds of meetings with the State BJP leaders and office-bearers.

(With ANI Inputs)