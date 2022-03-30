Assam, Oil India Sign Deed For Petroleum Mining Lease Blocks; State To Earn ₹2k Cr Yearly

The Assam government on March 29 signed an agreement with Oil India Ltd (OIL) for eight petroleum mining leasing blocks. The blocks include: Dibrugarh, Dibrugarh Extension, Hugrijan Extension, Borhapjan, Borhat, Moran, Dumduma Extension and Mechaki Extension.

The agreement is expected to add Rs 2,000 crore revenue annually to Assam's exchequer. The agreement was signed in the presence of Assam Mines and Minerals Minister Jogen Mohan, Principal Secretary of the Mines and Minerals Department Dr K.K. Dwivedi, Secretary to Mines and Minerals Department Nandita Dutta, and Resident Chief Executive of Oil India Ltd Prasanta Borkakoty at the conference hall of the Minister's office at Dispur.

Assam to earn annual revenue of Rs 2,000 crore from deed

The deed was signed by Joint Secretary and Director (Geology Mining) Ananda Kumar Das and Agadh Medhi, Executive Director (Frontier Basin), who represents OIL. Assam Mines and Minerals Minister Jogen Mohan assured all support required from the state Government to OIL with regard to exploring hydrocarbons. He discussed employment generation with OIL, for the local people and also stressed on self-reliance in energy and economic growth of the country.

OIL Resident Chief Executive Prasanta Borkakoty stressed on improving excellence through effective participation with all stakeholders. He also spoke about the OIL’s plan to ramp up crude oil and gas productions by enhancing its exploration and development programmes.

Petroleum mining lease for offshore exploration and production operations is granted by the Union Government. In case of inland blocks. PML is granted by the concerned state government on the basis of recommendation made by the Union Government for the awarded blocks.

Image: ANI