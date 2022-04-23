Assam Panel Recommends ID Cards, Census To Identify Muslims In State As Distinct Community

The Assam government on Saturday set up a panel that recommended a notification should be passed in order to identify Muslims in the state as an indigenous group. The panel also recommended that a separate authority needs to be set up for Assamese Muslims so that the Directorate could provide the necessary documentation. This will help them to reflect their distinct identity which will be in the form of an identity card or a certificate.

Assamese Muslims to be distinct community in Assam

On April 21, the seven sub-committees submitted their reports to the state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a programme held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati. This report contained the overall development of the indigenous Assamese Muslim community in Assam.

The Sub-Committees set up by the state government recommended, "the five sub-groups of Assamese Muslims-- Syed, Goriya, Moria, Deshi, and Julha - should be clearly mentioned and recognized in the government notification. A provision similar to Article 333 of the Indian Constitution may be enacted to provide a representation of Assamese Muslims in Parliament and Assam Legislative Assembly, an Upper House (Legislative Council) may be created in Assam as per Article 169 of the Indian Constitution and once the Legislative Council is formed, the specific number of seats may be reserved for the Assamese Muslim community in this council", as per ANI

The Assam government might also undertake a census to identify and document the Assamese Muslim community, according to a report by ANI. The panels also suggested the enforcement of the population policy and measures to preserve, develop and promote historical sites and monuments associated with the Assamese Muslims. Under CM Himanta Sarma, the state government held interactions with notable personalities from indigenous minority communities across the state.

After the interaction, the sub-groups were constituted as a decision of the meeting to undertake a study and give recommendations on cultural identity, health, education, skill development, population stabilization, financial inclusion, and women empowerment submitted their reports. After their study, the sub-committees framed their report containing their recommendations on the socio-economic and academic empowerment of the indigenous Assamese Muslim community including Women to have representation in Waqf Board and all social and religious institutions. They will be free to discard social subjugation in a matter of choice of individual dress up especially in public spaces, there must not be coercion to wear niqaab, burqa and hijab.

The Sub-Committees of Cultural Identity also gave several other recommendations to the state government for all-around development of Indigenous Assamese Muslims.

(With ANI Inputs)