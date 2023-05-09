Assam Plans Panel To End Polygamy, Himanta Govt To Explores Powers To Prohibit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government seeks to impose a ban on polygamy. The Assam government has decided to constitute an expert committee to explore the legality of the decision. The committee will examine whether the state legislature is empowered to impose a ban on polygamy in the state. "The Assam Government has decided to form an expert committee to examine whether the state Legislature is empowered to prohibit polygamy in the state. The committee will examine the provisions of The Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937 read with Article 25 of the Constitution of India, Vis-a-Vis the directive principle of state policy .The committee will engage in extensive discussions with all stakeholders, including legal experts, to arrive at a well-informed decision," the Assam CM wrote on Twitter.

