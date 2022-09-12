Assam Police Arrests Two Suspects With Links To Ansar Al Bangla Terror Module In Morigaon

In a major crackdown on terror in Assam, the state police on Monday arrested two terror suspects with possible links with the banned terrorist outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from Morigaon district.

According to Assam police, the suspected terrorists have been identified as Musadik Hussain and Ikramul Islam. Superintendent of Police of Morigaon district Aparna N said that the arrested persons have links with the banned outfit ABT and were actively involved in the nexus of the Ansar al Bangla team in Assam.

Both accused took part in a training camp organised by Mustafa: Mousumi Das

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Morigaon district Mousumi Das said, "In connection with Moirabari police station case number 156/2022, we have arrested two more persons and they are identified as Musadik Hussain and Ikramul Islam. Musadik Hussain is a driver cum farmer and Ikramul Islam is an Imam of Goroimari Jame Masjid. We have gotten various information about them."

"The prime accused Mustafa had organized a three-day training camp at Milanpur area of Morigaon town where one member of Ansarullah Bangla Team also took part and that training camp was actually organised to radicalize people and these two arrested persons had also taken part in that training camp. We arrested Musadik Hussain and Ikramul Islam yesterday night," Mousumi Das added.

Police officials said that Ikramul is an Imam and was arrested in the Nagaon district and Hussain from the Moirabari area in the Morigaon district of Assam.

Earlier, a Madrassa was demolished in Morigaon district after police busted the Ansar Al Bangla terror module on the premises of the religious educational institute.

Three madrassas demolished, 40 persons arrested

The state administration has demolished three madrassas across Assam following the arrests of around 40 persons so far including the Imam and madrasa teachers on charges of being linked to terror outfits — Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Al Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

According to ANI, one more such educational institute was razed by locals themselves after a cleric associated with it was held for alleged anti-national activities. According to reports, some militants disguised as religious teachers sneaked into the state and silently went ahead with their subversive and anti-state activities.