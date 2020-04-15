Assam Police Celebrate Rongali Bihu Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch

While the nation is under lockdown till May 3, Assam is still finding ways to celebrate Rongali Bihu, which generally falls in the second week of April every year. The Rongali Bihu or the Bohag Bihu marks the Assamese New Year. In a bid to celebrate the festival, a video posted by ANI on Twitter shows traffic police officers dancing and singing with their masks on.

In the video, while one officer can be seen dancing, another officer can be seen playing ‘dholak’ and singing a song. The officers can also be seen maintaining social distance and wearing a mask, adhering to the government guidelines. While speaking to ANI, the officers urged people to ‘stay at home’ so that everyone could celebrate Bihu once the pandemic was over.

#WATCH Assam: Traffic Police personnel in Guwahati celebrate #RongaliBihu during Coronavirus Lockdown. They say, "We extend our greetings to everyone on the occasion. Please stay at home in this lockdown. If we stay healthy only then will we be able to celebrate Bihu." pic.twitter.com/xXFVuFb2uU — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also wished people on New Year and said, “On the auspicious occasion of our New Year, I convey my wishes to the people and I pray to God that the New Year brings us happiness and peace, the safety of everyone”.

Meanwhile, Assam has nearly 32 confirmed coronavirus cases. The Assam police have also been urging people to stay home. They even issued an advisory and asked people not to congregate to celebrate one of the most important festivals of the state. The DGP also asked that the Bihu committees to only organise flag hoisting ceremonies.

Movement stopped across Indo-Bhutan border

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, Assam CM also directed the Baska district administration to take effective measures to ‘stop movement’ across the Indo-Bhutan border in the district. Sonowal reportedly directed the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police during his visit to the district to assess its preparedness to deal with the virus outbreak. The CM said that the distraction administration should focus on three-pronged agenda like protection of health, maintenance of supply chain and complete adherence to lockdown for waging a war against the virus.

Meanwhile, India has more than 11,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the deadly virus has claimed almost 396 lives in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people not to panic and further urged them to stay indoors. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and territories worldwide and has infected more than two million people.

(With ANI inputs)

