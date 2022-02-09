Assam Police Destroys Drugs Consignment Weighing Over 1477 Kg In Kokrajhar District

A huge amount of drugs and psychotropic substances were destroyed by the Kokrajhar Police in Assam during a special program organised at the Chandmari ghat on Tuesday, February 8. During this while, around 1477 kg Ganja, 1.28 kg heroin, and 33 tablet packets were burned by the police officials.

The drugs destroyed by the police were seized since 2018 from different parts of the Kokrajhar district and set to fire in the presence of Special DGP L R Bishnoi, Superintendent of Police Prateek Thube, and many other senior officials. Speaking on the same, special DGP Bishnoi told the media about the strategies initiated by the police for creating awareness regarding drug usage and further prompt rehabilitation of victims on the orders of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Supervised the burning of dangerous Narcotics today as @KokrajharPolice destroyed

1477 Kg Ganja, 1.28 Kg Heroin & 33 tablet packets. Leaving no stone unturned, we’re committed to creating a #DrugsFreeAssam under the towering leadership of HCM @himantabiswa sir. @assampolice pic.twitter.com/D4GgRv7zat — Dr L R Bishnoi, IPS (@lrbishnoiassam) February 8, 2022

To check the drug menace in the state, the Assam government has been carrying out several seizure operations to recover any kind of drugs consignment.

Meanwhile, this came on the same day when a huge consignment of heroin concealed in 15 soapboxes was seized from Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, while two persons including a woman were arrested in the connection.

As informed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Nahid Karishma, a patrolling police team has set up check posts at the Panbari forest gate in Karbi Anglong after receiving specific information. Later, they caught an auto-rickshaw carrying two persons who had come from Nagaland's Dimapur possessing heroin with them.

After carrying out searches, around 15 soapboxes containing heroin were recovered from them. The drugs which weighed around 194 g is estimated to be worth around Rs 14 lakh. While the individuals have been arrested, they have been identified as 44-year-old Mohammed Abdus Salam and 35-year-old Jushnara Begum.

Assam government war on drugs

As a part of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's bid to ramp up its fight against drugs, the government had destroyed drugs worth Rs 44 crore in December last year. This was done after a huge quantity of drugs were seized during the 'Drugs Disposal Program' in Assam's Karimganj district.

Apart from that, the police sources inform that drugs worth around Rs 500 crore have been seized in Assam in the last 6 to 7 months, which is a record-breaking seizure so far. While Assam has clearly become a hotbed for drug trafficking and consumption, the government has been trying to make a timely intervention for saving the state from the grip of drug abuse.

