Assam Police Foils Massive Smuggling Bid, Rescues Exotic Animals Brought From Myanmar

Foiling a massive cross-border smuggling bid on Thursday, the Assam Police along with the forest officials recovered over 50 exotic wild animals from the Rangia city of Kamrup district in Assam. While two persons have been arrested in the connection, the police have also confirmed that international parties were involved in the smuggling racket and the animals were brought from Myanmar to India via Mizoram.

According to the police, the animals were recovered from two SUVs bearing Delhi number plates following which the two accused were detained and the animals were rescued by the officials.

Rare animals rescued by Assam Police

The animals rescued include rare tortoises, wallabies, exotic monkeys, and birds who wear kept in cages, bags, and crates. While the specific number of smuggled animals is yet to be confirmed, an investigation has been initiated in the matter and the animals are currently under the Assam Police's care.

Speaking about the development, Rangia Police told the media that the two vehicles were intercepted in the morning on the basis of specific input from NH31.

"We have recovered smuggled exotic wild creatures of different species from their possession and an investigation is presently going on," the police said further confirming that the animals were picked up from the Myanmar-Mizoram border and attempts were being made to smuggle them to North India.

In addition to this, the two detained people identified as Raghu Singh and Karthik, both residents of Tamil Nadu were said to have been caring Army identity cards which they also showed to the police. Their vehicles also had Army stickers on them. As per the preliminary information, the recovery is assumed to be worth crores in the illegal international market of exotic animals.

