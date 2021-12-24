Assam Police Intercept car, seize 61 Soaps With 680 Gms Of Suspected Heroin

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that, based on intelligence, an operation in Doboka (Hojai) resulted in the seizure of 61 soaps carrying 680 gms suspected of Heroin. He said it was buried in a compartment between the car's footboard and base. He went on to say that two people from another state had been apprehended.

Assam Police team intercepts car, seizes 61 soaps with 680 gms suspected Heroin

Recent Heroin busts in India

Six persons have been arrested in connection with the seizure of almost 20 kg of heroin, police reported in Tuticorin on Wednesday. According to police sources, on Tuesday, a special unit on patrol discovered three people acting suspiciously and detained them for questioning. According to the sources, the squad discovered 162 grammes of heroin in their baggage. The squad stormed a residence based on information from the trio, finding three more persons with 21 kg of the narcotic and arresting them. The heroin is estimated to be worth Rs 21 crore in total, according to the sources. District Superintendent of Police Jeyakumar praised and congratulated the team.

The India Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS captured a Pakistani fishing boat carrying 77 kilogrammes of heroin on Sunday in a significant crackdown on cross-border drug smuggling. According to Gujarat's PRO Defense, the Pakistani boat 'Al Huseini' with six crew members was caught entering Indian waters with a drugs stash worth around Rs 400 crores. The boat was taken to Jakhau for further examination. Smugglers from Pakistan attempted to exploit the Gujarat coast as a transit route to deliver narcotics to their destination, but all attempts were prevented, according to Gujarat ATS Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Himanshu Shukla. Since 2016, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has confiscated drugs worth over Rs 1,900 crore, with narcotics worth Rs 900 crore recovered this year alone, according to officials. During this time, the ATS detained more than 70 persons in some of the most serious narcotics cases. ATS officials said they collected heroin worth Rs 900 crore in various operations this year, including 120 kg of the contraband valued at Rs 600 crore retrieved from Morbi district, which was also provided by a Pakistani smuggler and brought to the Gujarat coast by sea route.

