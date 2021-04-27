Assam: Police Personnel Apprehended In Connection With Abduction Of Three ONGC Employees

A police constable was on Monday arrested in Assam’s Tinsukia district for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of three ONGC employees from Sivasagar by the ULFA(I) group on April 21. Two of his colleagues who are suspected to be his associates, are currently absconding, and a search operation to nab them is underway, officials said.

The three constables from the 25th Assam Battalion, deployed for security at ONGC’s oil rig at Lakwa have allegedly facilitated the kidnapping of the employees, two of whom were rescued on Saturday. Constable Basanta Buragohain was held in Tinsukia district's Sadiya, while a team of officers are on the lookout for his colleagues, he added.

Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta took to Twitter to inform that three persons have been held so far for their “direct involvement" in the case. One of them purchased the motorcycle that was used in the crime, the second person had rendered logistical support, and Buragohai “actively participated" in the abduction, he tweeted.

“Investigation indicates involvement of only 1 police personnel so far but anyone found directly or indirectly involved in this case will be seriously dealt with as per law. All relevant facts are bound to come out on debriefing of the apprehended Basanta Buragohain," the DGP said. The Assam Police will spare no culprit involved in this case, Mahanta said. “Effort to trace out and rescue the third victim from Ulfa custody is still going on," he added.

Two ONGC employees rescued

A massive combing operation followed by an encounter between security forces and militants on April 24, near the India-Myanmar border, had led to the rescue of two of the three abducted employees — junior technician Mohini Mohan Gogoi (35) and junior engineering assistant (production) Alakesh Saikia (28). The operation, aided by intelligence inputs from Assam Police, was carried out by a joint team of the Nagaland Police, the Army and other paramilitary organisations. Another junior technician Ritul Saikia (33), the third abductee, is yet to be traced.

Meanwhile, the outlawed ULFA (I), in an email, has claimed that the outfit or the NSCN, another separatist group, were not responsible for the status of the third employee “who may have fallen to their bullets or the security agencies are refraining from revealing his status for own reasons".

