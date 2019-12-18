Assam: Police Refuses To Confirm PFI Leader's Arrest Amid Unrest Over CAA

Amid the unrest over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a few Congress leaders were arrested on Tuesday during a probe into the violence in the state. However, the Assam police have refused to confirm if the arrested included the Popular Front of India (PFI) leader Aminul Haque. The arrests came after Assam's Finance and Health Minister Hemanta Biswal made allegations that Congress and PFI are involved in the unrest over the implementation of CAA.

Congress workers arrested

The Director-General of Police (DGP) of Assam, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Tuesday revealed that during the probe into the violence some of the Congress workers have been booked as well. However, he refrained from naming the people. He said that the conspirators will not be named as of now because the probe is still going on. However, the DGP stated that the Police have acquired all the evidence to further analyze the matter.

Apart from it, the Assam DGP said that a total of 136 cases had been registered and 190 people had been arrested for indulging in violence during the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act. He also said that four people have been killed due to the firing by the police. He added that those who had been arrested by the police were not democratic protestors, but were those who indulged in violence. "These were not normal democratic protesters but people who indulged in violence, some conspirators have also been arrested, including some major leaders from various organizations," he said.

The Assam unrest

Assam has been witnessing violent clashes since Wednesday with a large number of protestors detained by the police in Guwahati, Dibrugarh and so on. The curfew that was imposed in Guwahati on December 11 in the wake of protests against the CAA was lifted on Tuesday. The decision to lift the curfew in Guwahati was taken at a law and order review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday. "It has been decided to lift the curfew completely in Guwahati from 6 am tomorrow," an official statement had said. However, the statement did not mention anything about the resumption of mobile internet services. In retaliation to cut down misinformation being spread around the state, internet services were suspended in the state.

