Assam Police Releases Photos Of Accused Assaulting Girl In Viral Video, Makes An Appeal

Pursuant to the video of a girl raped and sexually assaulted by five men and circulated on social media platforms, the Assam Police has announced a "handsome reward" to any person who provides information on the five unidentified persons.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Assam Police has released photographs of the five accused. The Assam Police urged anyone with any information on persons indulged in the crime to step up and come to the fore. Reportedly, the girl hails from the Northeast with a possibility that she is not from Assam. While the police assured all necessary efforts are being taken, they said the place and time of the sexual assault remain unknown. They ascertained cops were "reaching out to proactively locate the culprits".

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Police established details encouraging people to contact if they had any sort of information on them. Attaching snip images from the widely circulated disturbing video, they tweeted -

"These images are of five culprits who are seen brutally torturing and violating a young girl in a viral video. The time or place of this incident is not clear. Anyone with information regarding this crime or the criminals may please contact us. They will be rewarded handsomely,"

In another tweet, the Assam Police asked people to come together to bring justice to the victim by punishing the perpetrators.

'Not related to Jodhpur Incident'

Current Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Kiren Rijiju broke his silence and clarified this incident was not related to the Jodhpur suicide case wherein a 25-year-old female from Nagaland committed suicide on May 23 in her rented space. Jodhpur Police has been conducting investigations about this girl who was mysteriously found hanging in her apartment.

The viral video of a girl from North-East being brutally raped and tortured by 4 men & 1 women is not related to Jodhpur suicide case. I had detail discussion with the Police Commisioner of Jodhpur.

In the circulating video, the girl can be seen being scared and crying out for help while being brutally assaulted by 5 men.