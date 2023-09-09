Assam Police Seizes 401 Kg Of Marijuana At Check Post, Arrests 3

Assam Police on Saturday (September 9) seized 66 packets of Ganja (Marijuana) weighing 401 kilograms at Churaibari check post. Acting on a tip-off, Assam Police intercepted a vehicle hailing from the bordering area, seized the drugs and also arrested three accused.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to hail Assam police.

Acting on a tip-off, a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State was intercepted at Churaibari Check post & 66 packets of Ganja weighing 401 kg have been recovered by @karimganjpolice.



3 accused have also been arrested in this connection.



Well done @assampolice! pic.twitter.com/8LAdZWh5QX — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 9, 2023

In another incident on September 3, Assam police seized 1420 kg of Ganja from Karimganj district and detained one person linked to the case.

Based on reliable inputs, the Karimganj police intercepted a tanker coming from a neighbouring state at the Churaibari check post and recovered 71 packets of Ganja.

Drugs worth over Rs 4,200 crore seized in four years

Assam Rifles in the past four years has seized drugs worth over Rs 4,200 crore in the international market, claimed Director General of Assam Rifles PC Nair earlier while talking to the media.

While talking to the agency, the DG said, "Apart from guarding the border, the Assam Rifles has continued its operations against illegal drugs and illegal weapons and has seized drugs worth Rs 4,267 crore in the last four years."

"We have a lot of success in catching contraband. In 2020, we seized illegal drugs worth Rs 875 crore, in 2021 drugs worth Rs 1,402 crore were seized, and drugs worth Rs 855 crore were seized in the year 2022. There is little difference between 2021 and 2022, which might be because of the fighting that was happening on the Indo-Myanmar Border, where the Myanmar army was fighting against PDF (People’s Defense Force), and CNA, and because of those drugs, contrabands were reduced," he added.