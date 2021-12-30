With the coronavirus taking India into its grip, state and central authorities are resorting to different measures in a bid to prevent a possible third wave of the pandemic. Several states have already turned to strict measures like banning New Year celebrations and implementing night curfews. Amongst these measures, Assam Police's guidelines are doing rounds on Twitter and have become fairly popular for their unique way of warning those who flout the COVID norms on New Year's eve. Taking to the micro-blogging platform, Assam Police's handle has posted a flyer where they are 'inviting' those who are up for drunk and/or rash driving but have also given a heads up for trying 'NOT' to be their guest. Check out the amusing post below.

P.S - Stag Entry Allowed. #ThinkBeforeYouDrive #NewYearsEveParty pic.twitter.com/wnNkONUK9U — Assam Police (@assampolice) December 30, 2021

"If your New Year's Eve plans include drunk and/or rash driving, this invitation is for you. P.S - Stag Entry Allowed. #ThinkBeforeYouDrive #NewYearsEveParty (sic)", read the tweet.

In their 'invitation', as they call it, Assam Police have clearly mentioned they will allow free entries to rash drivers, drunk drivers and other eligible violators who will be entertained by 'DJ LOCKUP' if the violators get generous enough to stop by. Moreover, the invitation also features a menu for the violators who will be treated with a 'CopCake' in Assam Police's special 'custard-y' (custody). Potential violators won't even have much trouble finding the party location as the state police will be up for a blast in the nearest police stations. Besides, the flyer also has a phone number mentioned which the locals can use to report a violation, if they come across any.

Interestingly, the special invitation also caught the eye of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who shared the same post and wrote, "This message from @assampolice for the New Year’s eve is loud and clear! Stay safe".

Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/6luuqntSal — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 30, 2021

Omicron cases in Assam

Assam reported three new cases of Omicron on December 29 in the state's Dibrugarh University. The cases were reportedly found in three African students and their samples have been sent for whole-genome sequencing, officials said on Wednesday. According to the officials, the trio has isolated themselves in the hostel itself, which houses 22 foreign students. Meanwhile, 115 fresh COVID-19 cases along with two deaths were reported in the state on Wednesday.

