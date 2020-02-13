The Debate
Assam Police Shares 'Dhamaal' Meme, Leaves Netizens In Splits

General News

Assam Police on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a hilarious post warning citizens about the hazards of a weak online password using a ' Dhamaal' meme.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Assam Police

Assam Police on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a hilarious post warning citizens about the hazards of a weak online password. In the post, the department shared a still from the 2007 Bollywood comedy movie Dhamaal and wrote that a weak password even with a big ‘W’ is easy. The post was made in reference to the plot of the movie in which a large sum of money was hidden under a big ‘W.’ 

'Classic' 

The post soon captured the internet’s attention and received many hilarious comments from users. Actors Jaaved Jaaferi and Riteish Deshmukh which were tagged in the post and were a part of the movie also commented on the post. Many netizens gave tips to have a safe and strong password while others lauded the police force for their wit and humour. 

