Assam Police Shares 'Dhamaal' Meme, Leaves Netizens In Splits

Assam Police on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a hilarious post warning citizens about the hazards of a weak online password. In the post, the department shared a still from the 2007 Bollywood comedy movie Dhamaal and wrote that a weak password even with a big ‘W’ is easy. The post was made in reference to the plot of the movie in which a large sum of money was hidden under a big ‘W.’

A weak password, even with a big W, is very easy to guess.



Make sure that your password is not something obvious and is strong enough, even if you breakup with it in person. 😆#OnlineSafety #PasswordSecurity @filmfare @aweassam @Riteishd @jaavedjaaferi pic.twitter.com/RVhaNHB8FG — Assam Police (@assampolice) February 12, 2020

'Classic'

The post soon captured the internet’s attention and received many hilarious comments from users. Actors Jaaved Jaaferi and Riteish Deshmukh which were tagged in the post and were a part of the movie also commented on the post. Many netizens gave tips to have a safe and strong password while others lauded the police force for their wit and humour.

😂true dat.. pass word sirf apne paas hona chahiye.. kisi aur ke paas nahi.

All the best @assampolice — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) February 13, 2020

Nice meme but it's true, be strong life strong

@riteishd_fans @Riteish_FC — MTv Reallity show (@MtvReallity) February 12, 2020

Treat your password like your toothbrush. Don't let anybody else use it, and get a new one in every months. — BleedBlue (@BleedBlueIndia2) February 12, 2020

This was an epic scene. Hilarious! 😂 — Swapnil Sonavane (@sonavaneswapnil) February 12, 2020

Password should comprises of Capital and small letters and numbers and symbols — Partha Pratim Das (@ParthaBihpuria) February 12, 2020

