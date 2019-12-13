The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Assam Protests: Citizens Oppose The CAB In Guwahati

General News

Citizens opposed the CAB in Guwahati during a protest in Assam

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

The protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) 2019 are ongoing in Assam with protestors refusing to accept the implementation of the Bill. During a peaceful protest in Guwahati, protestors said that CAB is not meant for Assam and its people. They added that CAB differentiates between religion and also said that our economy cannot take any more burden. They said that they understand the division of Bangladeshis but not Hindus and  Muslims. 

The protestors have put forth their decision to challenge the CAB in the Supreme Court. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST