Assam Protests: Citizens Oppose The CAB In Guwahati

The protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) 2019 are ongoing in Assam with protestors refusing to accept the implementation of the Bill. During a peaceful protest in Guwahati, protestors said that CAB is not meant for Assam and its people. They added that CAB differentiates between religion and also said that our economy cannot take any more burden. They said that they understand the division of Bangladeshis but not Hindus and Muslims.

The protestors have put forth their decision to challenge the CAB in the Supreme Court.