Assam Rains: Govt Issues Alert, Opens Up Helplines For Citizens As Rescue Ops Continue

Because of the heavy rains, the Assam government has issued an advisory on Tuesday for the residents of Guwahati and the surrounding districts not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary. In the wake of the warning issued to the public the state government of Assam has also opened helpline numbers for the residents in this time of emergency.

Four construction workers were killed in a huge landslide which was caused by the heavy downpour in Guwahati last night. The incident took place at around 1.30 am in the early hours of Tuesday morning at Nijarapara in the West Boragaon area of Guwahati.

Incessant showers since Monday night that continued on to Tuesday morning led to many areas across the city of Guwahati being knee-deep in water, while other areas were submerged in water till waist height. The approach road leading to the Guwahati railway station was also submerged.

The Kamrup (Metro) district administration said in an advisory that,"in view of incessant rains, citizens are advised not to venture out unless absolutely essential."

Emergency contact information released by the government

Those who are residing in areas prone to water logging/landslides have been requested to consider shifting to a safer location or to contact District Administration at 1077/8638112297.

The government has also opened helplines numbers- Circle Officer, Dispur 837602 9984, Circle Officer, Guwahati 95082 09686, Field Officer, DDMA, Dispur 88760 86488, Field Officer, DDMA, Guwahati 97077 27422 and these number can also be contacted for information on nearest relief camps.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts 'very heavy' rains

The presence of strong southwesterly winds coming into Northeast India from the Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), will prolong the region's extreme wet season.

The states of Assam and Meghalaya in particular have been given a 'red alert' for the next few days as many places in Assam and Meghalaya will receive over 204mm of rainfall.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rains are expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur and Sikkim over the next few days owing to the strong winds coming into the Northeast from the Bay of Bengal.

