Assam Ready For PM Modi's Visit Post Bodo Accord; Kokrajhar Aglow With Earthen Lamps

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Bodo-dominated Kokrajhar town of Assam on 7 February. The visit comes a week after the central government signed a peace pact with several Bodo militant groups and a student body. The government has already declared a holiday on Friday.

Ahead of his visit, the excitement can be seen building up in the city. On Thursday, All-Bodo Students Union (ABSU) carried out a bike rally welcoming the Bodo Accord. Citizens also lit thousands of earthen lamps across the city in celebration of the historic accord. A cultural programme of ethnic groups of Assam is being organised to showcase the diversity of the state, according to an official statement.

'I look forward to being in Assam'

"Tomorrow, I look forward to being in Assam. I will be in Kokrajhar to address a public meeting. We will mark the successful signing of the Bodo Accord, which brings to an end a problem that had been persisting for decades. It marks the start of a new era of peace and progress," he said in a tweet.

Historic Bodo accord

The Bodo Accord was signed on January 27 by the government with four factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), All Bodo Students' Union and a civil society group for bringing lasting peace in Bodo-dominated areas in Assam. The signing of the Bodo agreement led to surrender of over 1,500 militants of the major insurgent group NDFB.

This will be the Prime Minister's first visit to the Northeast since protests erupted against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act last December in which three people were killed. A summit meeting between Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, scheduled to be held in Guwahati in December, was also cancelled due to the anti-CAA protests. Modi was also invited for the inauguration of the recently-concluded 'Khelo India' games in Guwahati but he did not attend it.

