Assam Records 298 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

With 298 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Monday, the state’s overall infection tally has increased to 6,06,766, a health bulletin said.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 5,957 with seven more fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours. The north-eastern state had registered 205 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Sunday.

The 298 new cases were detected out of 41,043 tests conducted during the day with the daily positivity rate at 0.73 per cent against 1.06 per cent on Sunday.

Cumulative tests have surpassed two crores with the state having conducted 2,42,02,721 clinical examinations thus far for detecting COVID-19.

Active cases in Assam increased by 25 in 24 hours.

The number of coronavirus active cases in the state currently is 2,114, the bulletin said.

Three persons died of the infection in Jorhat and one each in Golaghat, Kamrup Metro, Lakhimpur, and Sonitpur districts in the last 24 hours.

The current death rate is 0.98 per cent and the number of COVID-19 patients dying due to other causes remains at 1,347.

The new cases detected during the day, include 103 from Kamrup Metro district, 34 from Jorhat, 17 from Kamrup Rural, and 14 from Lakhimpur.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease is 5,97,348, including 266 in the last 24 hours.

Over 1.97 crore vaccine doses were administered in the state so far. The bulletin said 66,60,199 people have received both doses.

