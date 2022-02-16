Assam records 66 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Guwahati, Feb 15 (PTI) Assam reported 66 new COVID-19 cases and five fresh fatalities, pushing the tally to 7,23,416, on Tuesday when the state withdrew all COVID-19 related restrictions.

Officials claimed that Assam is the first state in the country to withdraw all COVID restrictions.

The state witnessed 132 fewer coronavirus cases than Monday while the positivity rate increased marginally to 0.62 per cent from Monday's 0.61 per cent.

The number of samples tested during the day was also less at 10,583 as against 32,260 on Monday.

The total samples tested for COVID-19 so far in the state is 2,82,49,775.

The number of active cases currently in the state decreased to 1,900 as against 2,292 on the previous day. The number of persons succumbing to the virus during the day was five, the same as the previous day, taking the death toll due to the virus to 6,615 while 1,347 COVID patients have died due to other causes. The current death rate in the state is 0.91 per cent.

Till now, 7,13,897 people have recuperated from the disease in the state, including 453 in the last 24 hours.

The number of persons vaccinated during the day was 1,00,442, lower than the previous day's 1,03,829. PTI DG MM MM

