Assam Registers 259 New COVID-19 Cases, Seven More Deaths

Assam reported 259 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from 365 the previous day, while the coronavirus tally increased to 5.97,968, a National Health Mission bulletin said.

Figures show the number of people taking the COVID-19 test has also fallen by 27,610 since Saturday which could perhaps explain the drop in the daily count.

Recoveries also equalled the fresh COVID-19 cases during the day. The state reported seven more coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the toll to 5,797.

NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

With the detection of 259 fresh cases against the testing of 28,251 samples on Sunday, Assam has reported a daily positivity rate of 0.92 per cent for the day, the NHM bulletin said.

The state had tested 55,861 samples for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The state now has 3,709 active cases, down from the previous day’s 3,716.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metropolitan registered the highest at 74, followed by Jorhat (34), Sivasagar (26), and Dibrugarh (15).

The overall positivity rate stands at 2.61 per cent against the testing of 2,29,52,899 samples for COVID-19 in the state. In Assam, 5,87,115 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

The NHM further said more than 2.19 crore people have been inoculated, and 45,78,791 among them have got both doses of the vaccines. It said, 1,12,372 people were vaccinated on Sunday, down from 2,88,447 on Saturday.

