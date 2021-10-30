Assam registers 278 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths

Guwahati, Oct 29 (PTI) Assam reported 278 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, 44 less than the previous day's figure, taking the tally to 6,10,150, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The positivity rate dropped slightly to 0.73 per cent from 0.81 per cent on Thursday when the state had registered 322 fresh cases.

Three fresh fatalities - two from Kamrup Metro district and one from Nalbari - during the day pushed the death toll to 5,992. The bulletin said 1347 more coronavirus patients have died of other ailments.

The number of active Covid cases in the state currently is 2,444, the bulletin said.

Among the new cases, Kamrup Metro registered the highest at 112, followed by Jorhat (29), Kamrup Rural (23) and Barpeta (16).

These 278 new cases were detected from 43841 tests.

Altogether 278 Covid patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday taking the number of recovered patients so far to 6,00,367 with a recovery rate at 98.40 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total number of beneficiaries inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines in the state so far is 2,79,96,544, including 78,96,412 who have received both doses. PTI ESB NN NN

