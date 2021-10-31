Assam registers 283 new Covid cases, 4 more deaths

Guwahati, Oct 30 (PTI) The number of new COVID-19 cases and fatalities in Assam on Saturday increased marginally over the previous day with 283 fresh infections taking the total caseload in the state to 6,10,433, National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The new cases increased by five from Friday while the day’s positivity rate dropped slightly to 0.71 per cent from 0.73 per cent when the state had registered 278 fresh cases.

Altogether 39,808 COVID tests were conducted in Assam during the day, the NHM bulletin said.

Four COVID-19 fatalities were reported on Saturday, one more than the previous day’s figure.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state has reached 5,996. The number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other reasons remained at 1,347.

Among the new cases detected on Saturday, 108 were from Kamrup Metropolitan, 32 from Darrang, 17 from Barpeta, and 15 from Sivasagar.

The number of discharged patients during the day was 371, taking the number of recovered patients to 6,00,738 with a recovery rate of 98.41 per cent.

At present, there are 2,352 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the cumulative total beneficiaries vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines in the state so far is 2,81,72,385, including 80,25,692 who have received both doses. PTI SSG MM MM

