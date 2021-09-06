Assam registers 321 new COVID-19 cases, 6 fresh fatalities

Guwahati, Sep 5 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally soared to 5,91,980 on Sunday as 321 more people tested positive for the infection, while six fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,699, a health bulletin said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district registered the highest number of new cases at 84, followed by Jorhat (33), Darrang (28) and Nalbari (17).

Jorhat district recorded the highest number of fresh fatalities at three, followed by one each in Charaideo, Kamrup and Karbi Anglong districts. As many as 1,347 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

The state now has 4,999 active cases, while 5,79,935 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 372 in the last 24 hours.

Assam has tested over 2.20 crore samples for COVID-19 to date, including 36,729 in the last 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate stood at 0.87 per cent, while the cumulative positivity rate was at 2.69 per cent.

The state had reported 542 cases on the previous day against the testing of 79,462 samples. Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, has so far reported over 1.19 lakh cases.

A total of 1.85 crore people have been inoculated so far, of whom 33.42 lakh have been fully vaccinated. A total of 1.01 lakh people were administered the COVID vaccine on Sunday, down from 2.56 lakh on the previous day. PTI TR ACD ACD

