Assam registers 8 new Covid deaths, 295 fresh cases

Guwahati, Oct 7 (PTI) Assam reported eight more Covid-19 fatalities taking the total number of deaths to 5911, while 295 new positive cases pushed the tally to 6,04,218 on Thursday, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

The number of active cases in the state currently is 2797.

Altogether 388 recovered patients were discharged during the day with the total number of recoveries rising to 5,94,163, the bulletin said.

One person each died due to the disease in Cachar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts in the past 24 hours.

The current death rate is 0.98 per cent. The number of Covid-19 positive patients dying due to other causes remains unchanged at 1,347.

The 295 new cases include 92 from Kamrup Metro, 26 each from Jorhat and Lakhimpur and 23 from Barpeta.

The new cases were detected out of 45,454 tests conducted on Thursday. The total number of such tests is 2,38,71,646.

The number of people inoculated with Covid-19 vaccines in the state so far is 2,53,97,820 which include 61,88,066 beneficiaries who received both doses, the bulletin said. PTI ESB NN NN

