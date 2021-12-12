Assam registers no COVID death for second time this week

Guwahati, Dec 11 (PTI) Assam reported no death due to COVID-19 for the second time this week while 112 new positive cases were detected on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 6,18,441, according to the bulletin issued by the National Health Mission here.

The total death toll due to the virus remained unchanged at 6,129. No death was registered earlier this week on December 8.

The current death rate in the state is 0.99 per cent while 1347 COVID-19 patients have died due to other causes, according to the bulletin.

The state currently has 1,110 active cases against 1,135 on Friday.

The number of positive cases detected during the day declined to 112 as against the previous day's 141, the bulletin said.

Kamrup (Metro) district reported 42 new positive cases followed by 11 each in Dibrugarh and Jorhat and 10 in Barpeta.

The new cases were detected out of 31,000 tests, while the cumulative tests in the state have reached 2,60,71,410, the bulletin said.

The number of recoveries during the day was 137, higher than the previous day's 201, with the total recoveries rising to 6,09,854.

So far, a total of 3,52,50,237 people have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the state. PTI DG NN NN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)