Assam report three fresh deaths, 247 new COVID-19 cases

Guwahati, Nov 9 (PTI) Assam logged 247 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday taking the state’s total tally to 6,12,798, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission here.

The number of positive cases detected during the day declined from 280 on the previous day, and the positivity rate decreased to 0.53 per cent as against 0.60 on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 6,037 with three fresh fatalities, the bulletin said.

Three people had succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday.

Kamrup (Metro) reported 115 new COVID-19 infections, followed by 16 in Dibrugarh, 14 in Barpeta and 12 in Kamrup (Rural).

Two deaths were reported from Kamrup (Rural) and one from Sivasagar.

The current death rate is 0.98 per cent while 1,347 coronavirus patients have died due to other causes.

The number of active cases currently in the state was 1,954 as against 1,939 on Monday, according to The new cases were detected out of 46,574 tests while 46,606 clinical examinations were conducted on Monday.

As many as 2,50,28,973 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Assam thus far, the bulletin said.

The number of patients who recuperated from the disease during the day was 229, lower than 240 on Monday.

The total recoveries have risen to 6,03,463 and the current recovery rate was 98.48 percent.

The cumulative doses administered in the state so far increased to 2.93,66,637. PTI DGMM MM MM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)