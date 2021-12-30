Assam reports 101 fresh COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Guwahati, Dec 30 (PTI) Assam’s COVID-19 tally rose to 6,20,573 on Thursday as 101 more people tested positive for the infection while two fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,164, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The north-eastern state had reported 115 coronavirus cases and two fatalities due to the infection on Wednesday.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest of 24 new cases, followed by Dhubri (13), Dibrugarh (10), and Cachar (six).

With the detection of 101 cases against the testing of 26,543 samples on Thursday, Assam reported a positivity rate of 0.38 per cent for the day, the bulletin said.

The two COVID-19 deaths were reported from Dibrugarh and Jorhat districts.

The NHM bulletin said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

Currently, the state has 780 active COVID-19 cases. The overall positivity rate stands at 2.33 per cent against the total testing of 2,66,03,091 samples so far.

During the day, 111 patients recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recovered people to 6,12,282.

The NHM bulletin said a total of 3,75,17,488 doses of vaccines have been administered. This includes 2,17,27,725 first doses and 1,57,89,763 second doses. PTI TR MM MM

