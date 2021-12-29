Assam reports 115 new COVID-19 cases, two more fatalities

Guwahati, Dec 29 (PTI) Assam on Wednesday reported 115 fresh COVID-19 cases, five less than the previous day, while the tally rose to 6,20,472, a National Health Mission bulletin said.

Two more deaths due to the infection increased the toll to 6,162.

Of the new cases, 53 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, 15 from Jorhat, seven from Cachar, and six from Barpeta.

The two deaths due to the contagion were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan and Sivasagar.

The bulletin said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the virus as they had other ailments too.

With the detection of 115 COVID-19 cases against the testing of 27,888 samples on Wednesday, Assam reported a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent for the day, the bulletin said.

The state had reported 120 coronavirus positive cases on Tuesday against the testing of 31,517 samples.

Assam now has 792 active coronavirus cases.

The overall positivity rate stands at 2.33 per cent against the total testing of 2,65,76,548 samples in the state.

As many as 6,12,171 coronavirus patients have recovered in Assam, including 112 in the last 24 hours.

Over 3.73 crore doses of vaccines have been administered to eligible beneficiaries, including 1,56,61,551 people who have been fully inoculated.

