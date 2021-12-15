Assam reports 141 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Guwahati, Dec 14 (PTI) Assam reported 141 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Tuesday, taking the caseload to 6,18,857, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission here said.

The number of positive cases detected during the day was the same as on Monday but the positivity rate increased to 0.45 per cent from 0.40 per cent the day before.

Fifty-seven fresh infections were reported in Kamrup (Metro) district, followed by eight in Kamrup (Rural), seven in Karimganj, and six in Cachar.

The new cases were detected out of 31,241 tests, declining from 35,239 clinical examinations conducted on the previous day, while the cumulative tests in the state have so far reached 2,61.29,495.

The number of active cases currently in the state is 1,122 as against 1,093 on Monday.

Two more persons lost their lives due to the infection during the day, one each in Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup (Rural), as against zero deaths on the previous day.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 6,135, the bulletin said.

The current death rate in the state is 0.99 per cent while 1,347 COVID-19 pe patients have died due to other causes.

Assam on Tuesday reported the recovery of 141 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 6,10,253.

The cumulative beneficiaries administered the vaccines in the state so far increased to 3,55,98,395 with 2,16,19,715 receiving the first dose and 1,38,78,680 getting both doses. PTI DG MM MM

