Assam Reports 150 New Covid Cases, One Death

Assam reported one COVID-19 death on Saturday besides 150 new infections, 42 less than the previous day's count, taking the overall caseload in the state to 6,20,915, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The lone fatality of the day was reported from Kamrup Metrpolitan district, pushing the death toll in the state to 6,165.

The death rate remained at 0.99 per cent, while the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other reasons also stood at 1,347.

There were no COVID deaths in the state on Friday.

Among the fresh cases during the day, 76 were from Kamrup Metropolitan and 17 from Kamrup (Rural) district.

Altogether 19,602 COVID-19 tests were conducted during the day.

The number of recovered patients were discharged from different hospitals and Covid Care Centres during the day was 102, one more than the previous day's figure.

The total number of cured patients in the state has gone up to 6,12,485 with the recovery rate being 98.64 per cent.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the state stood at 918.

The NHM said a total of 3,76,63,826 doses of vaccines have been administered so far. This includes 2,17,35,408 first doses and 1,59,28,418 second doses.

A total of 41,872 people were inoculated on Saturday, a steep decrease from 1,04,466 shots on Friday.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)