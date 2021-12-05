Assam reports 169 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Guwahati, Dec 4 (PTI) Assam reported 169 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths on Saturday, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The state has so far reported 6,17,475 cases and 6,116 deaths, it said.

Two deaths were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan and one from Dibrugarh.

Among the new cases, 74 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, 19 from Barpeta, 16 from Dibrugarh and 12 from Lakhimpur.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 28,741 samples, recording a positivity rate of 0.59 per cent.

During the day, 95 recovered from COVID-19, taking the total to 6,08,808.

There are 1,204 active cases in the state at present, the bulletin said. PTI SSG SOM SOM

