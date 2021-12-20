Assam reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 75 fresh cases

Guwahati, Dec 19 (PTI) Assam reported two deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, while 75 more persons tested positive for the infection, pushing the total number of cases to 6,19,492, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

With one person each in Kamrup Metropolitan and Sonitpur districts losing their lives, the total number of COVID-19 deaths rose to 6,147.

The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the death toll caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

With detection of 75 patients against testing of 14,115 samples on Sunday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 0.53 per cent for the day, the NHM daily bulletin said.

Of the 75 new cases, Kamrup Metropolitan district reported 52 cases followed by Barpeta (12), Dima Hasao (6) and Morigaon (3).

The state had reported 119 coronavirus cases on Saturday against testing of 27,581 samples.

Currently, the state has 982 active COVID-19 cases.

With 6,19,492 total COVID-19 cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 2.36 per cent against total testing of 2,62,97,667 samples so far.

During the day, the state reported 133 patients recovering from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,11,016, the NHM bulletin said.

It further said a total of 3,61,07,256 doses of vaccines have been administered. This includes 2,16,54,782 first dose and 1,44,52,474 second doses.

It said that a total of 28,625 persons were vaccinated on Sunday. PTI TR RG RG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)