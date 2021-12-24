Assam Reports 2 New COVID-19 Deaths, 93 Fresh Cases

Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,20,025 as 93 more people tested positive for the infection on Friday while two new fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,155, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The two COVID-19 deaths were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district.

The 93 cases were detected out of 38,572 samples tested with a test positivity rate of 0.33 per cent, the bulletin said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest of 47 new cases followed by Dibrugarh (8), Cachar (6) and Barpeta (4).

Currently, the state has 859 active COVID-19 cases.

A total of 2,64,60,017 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19 and the overall positivity rate is 2.34 per cent. During the day, the state reported 134 people recovering from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,11,664, the bulletin said.

Assam had reported 113 COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Thursday.

The bulletin further said that a total of 3,68,54,020 doses of vaccines have been administered. This includes 2,16,95,403 first doses and 1,51,58,617 second doses.

