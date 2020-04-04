Assam Reports 20 Positive COVID-19 Cases & All Attended Tablighi Jamat In Delhi

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Saturday said that there are 20 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, and all of them had participated in the Tablighi Jamat congregation. A total of 383 people from Assam had attended the program in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz, of which 150 returned to the state.

"Of all the 150 people who are kept under quarantine, 20 have tested positive as of April 4. Rest 220 Tablighi Jamat attendees are also under quarantine in Delhi, while 13 others have travelled to Rajasthan and are yet to be traced," Assam Governor told Republic TV.

Jagdish Mukhi noted that there was not a single case of COVID-19 in Assam as of March 31. Positive cases were only reported after the people from Tablighi Jamat congregation returned to the state. The Governor further added that the family members of all the positive people have been quarantined too.

Govt tracing contacts of positive cases

The only challenge faced by the Assam Government is to trace all those who came in contact with the positive persons.

"The State Government has tackled the situation well so far. Now that we have cases of Tablighi Jamat attendees, our major task is to trace all those people who have come in contact with these positive cases. Our state police are also contacting other states to track their travel history," the Assam Governor said.

"Once we are able to trace all the people who came in contact with positive persons, we will be in a position to contain the spread of the disease," he added.

