Assam Reports 200 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths On Thursday

New COVID-19 cases in Assam decreased by 50 on Thursday against the previous day pushing the total caseload in the state to 6,14,863, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

Altogether 200 fresh infections were detected out of 37,525 tests, less than 49,048 clinical examinations conducted on Wednesday.

The day’s positivity rate marginally increased to 0.53 per cent from 0.50 per cent on the previous day, the bulletin said.

Among the new cases, 77 were detected in Kamrup Metropolitan district followed by 15 in Nagaon and 11 each in Kamrup (Rural) and Dibrugarh.

Assam recorded four COVID-19 deaths during the day, taking the overall death toll to 6,065.

Five people had succumbed to the infection on Wednesday. Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, and Karbi Anglong reported one death each in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The current death rate stood at 0.99 per cent while 1,347 COVID-19 patients have died due to other causes.

At present, there are 1,795 active COVID-19 cases in the state against 1,874 on Wednesday, according to the bulletin. As many as 248 cured patients were discharged from different hospitals during the day, lower than 278 on Wednesday, taking the number of recovered people to 6,05,656. The current recovery rate of coronavirus patients is 98.50 per cent. Meanwhile, the cumulative beneficiaries receiving the vaccine in the state so far have reached 3,10,57,650, with 1,03,89,477 fully inoculated with both doses of vaccines.

