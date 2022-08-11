Assam Reports 214 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 More Death

Assam on Thursday reported 214 new COVID-19 cases, while one more person died, an official bulletin said. The state has so far reported 7,42,320 cases and 6,674 deaths, it said.

The new death was reported from the Sonitpur district, while the new cases were detected after testing 5,891 samples, recording a positivity rate of 3.63 per cent.

Dibrugarh reported most of the new cases at 28, followed by Tinsukia (23) and Cachar (19). In the last 24 hours, 395 patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 7,30,725. There are 3,572 active cases in the state at present.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)