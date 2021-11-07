Assam Reports 239 New COVID Cases, 1 More Fatality

The coronavirus situation marginally improved in Assam on Saturday with the state registering 239 new infections, same as Friday’s daily count, and two fresh COVID-19 fatalities, three less than the previous day.

The new cases and deaths have pushed the total caseload in the state to 6,12,134, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The day’s positivity rate decreased to 0.67 per cent as against 0.68 on Friday.

Kamrup (Metro) reported the highest number of new cases at 94, followed by Kamrup (Rural) with 25.

The new cases were detected out of 35,450 tests, an increase from 35,000 clinical examinations conducted during the previous day, while the cumulative tests conducted in the state thus far have reached 2,49,16,836.

The two COVID-19 fatalities reported from Kamrup (Metro) and Darrang have taken the death toll to 6,026.

The current death rate is 0.98 per cent while 1347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other causes.

At present, there are 2,032 active coronavirus cases in the state against 2,107 on Friday, according to the bulletin. As many as 312 patients recovered during the day, higher than Friday's 210, with the total recoveries rising to 6,02,729.

The current recovery rate of coronavirus patients is 98.46 per cent.

The cumulative beneficiaries receiving the vaccines so far increased to 2.88,97,039 with 86,11,086 fully inoculated.

The number of persons vaccinated on Saturday was 1,22,318, higher than the previous day’s 73,079.

