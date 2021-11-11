Assam reports 263 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Guwahati, Nov 10 (PTI) Assam on Wednesday reported 263 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 6,13,061, according to the bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.

The new cases were detected out of 38,155 tests with the daily test positivity rate of 0.69 per cent. On Tuesday the state had reported 247 COVID-19 cases and the daily test positivity rate was 0.53 per cent.

Kamrup (Metro) district reported 121 new cases followed by 20 in Barpeta and 14 each in Kamrup (Rural) and Nalbari, among others during the day.

A COVID-19 death was reported from Baksa district, pushing the death toll to 6,035.

The number of active COVID-19 cases declined to 1,932 from 1954 on Tuesday, according to the bulletin.

The number of recoveries during the day was 284, higher than the previous day's 229, with the total recoveries rising to 6,03,463 and the current recovery rate was 98.48 per cent.

A total of 2,94,90,198 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine in the state so far, of which 2,03,59,823 have received the first dose and 91,30,375 both doses of the vaccine. PTI DG RG RG

