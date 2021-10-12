Assam reports 270 new COVID-19 cases, 5 fresh fatalities

Guwahati, Oct 11 (PTI) Assam’s COVID-19 tally rose to 6,05,239 on Monday as 270 more people tested positive for the infection while five fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 5,931, a health bulletin said.

The state had reported 160 new cases on Sunday.

Kamrup Metropolitan registered the highest number of new cases (104), followed by Barpeta (20), Jorhat (19), and Kamrup Rural (15), the bulletin said.

Two persons died of the infection in Jorhat and one each in Cachar, Karbi Anglong, and Nagaon districts.

The current death rate is 0.98 per cent and 1,347 COVID-19 patients have died of comorbidities, the bulletin said.

The state now has 2,647 active cases, while 5,95,314 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 223 in the last 24 hours.

The current recovery rate stood at 98.36 per cent.

Assam has tested 2.40 crore samples for COVID-19 thus far, including 46,429 in the last 24 hours.

Over 1.96 crore people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines and 64.87 lakh have been fully vaccinated. PTI ESB MM MM

