Assam Reports 270 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 More Fatalities

The COVID-19 death toll in Assam rose by seven for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, while the number of fresh infections marginally reduced to 270 taking the overall caseload to 6,11,211, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The number of new cases declined by 26 from 296 on Monday.

The day’s positivity rate was 0.75 per cent, registering a slight increase from 0.70 per cent the previous day.

The positivity rate had reached 1.41 per cent on Sunday.

Among the fresh cases detected during the day, 126 were from Kamrup Metropolitan, 19 from Barpeta, and 16 each from Darrang and Kamrup (Rural).

The new cases were detected out of 36,201 tests conducted during the day, taking the cumulative tests in the state so far to 2,47,90,707.

COVID-19 fatalities were as high as seven for the second consecutive day after the number of deaths had been six or below for more than 10 days. Of the fresh fatalities, two each were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan and Lakhimpur, and one each from Barpeta, Jorhat and Kamrup (Rural).

The coronavirus death toll in Assam has now reached 6,011.

The number of COVID-19 patients dying due to other reasons remained at 1,347.

As many as 159 were cured of the infection during the day, taking the number of recovered patients to 6,01,468, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients is now 98.41 per cent. Currently, Assam has 2,385 active coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, over 2.85 crore beneficiaries have been inoculated with 83.40 lakh having received both doses of the vaccine, the bulletin said.

