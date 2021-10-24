Assam reports 300 plus new COVID cases for five days in a row

Guwahati, Oct 23 (PTI) The new COVID-19 cases in Assam continued to be more than 300 for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday when three more deaths due to the disease were reported, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The positivity rate remained the same at 0.81 per cent since Friday.

The 324 new cases on Saturday were detected from 39,768 tests taking the total COVID-19 caseload in the state to 6,08,126. Three new fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,967.

The number of new cases has been more than 300 in the state for the last five days with the figure as high as 384 on Thursday.

The daily caseload had been below 300 since October 8 before breaching it on October 19 after a gap of 11 days.

Among the new cases detected on Saturday, 88 are from Kamrup Metro district, 50 from Barpeta, 18 from Jorhat and 17 from Kamrup.

The number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other reasons remained at 1,347.

Altogether 219 patients were discharged from different hospitals for the infection taking the number of recovered patients so far to 5,98,515 with a recovery rate of 98.37 per cent.

The active cases in the state are 2,621, the bulletin said. PTI ESB NN NN

