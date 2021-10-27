Assam reports 347 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Guwahati, Oct 26 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,09.262 as 347 more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, 21 more than the previous day, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The state had reported 326 COVID-19 cases on Monday and 139 on Sunday.

The 347 new cases were detected out of 42,670 samples tested with the daily positivity rate of 0.81 per cent, it said.

Kamrup Metro district reported 162 new cases followed by Jorhat (26), Barpeta (25) and Lakhimpur (18).

Three COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 5,981. The fatalities were reported from Golaghat, Nalbaari and Sonitpur districts.

Altogether 235 patients recuperated from the disease during the day, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 5,99,290. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.36 per cent.

Assam currently has 2,644 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.

The cumulative total beneficiaries vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine in the state so far is 2,74,91,612, including 1,99,74,915 receiving the first dose and 75,16,697 the second dose, it added. PTI ESB RG RG

