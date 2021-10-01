Assam reports 376 new COVID cases, five more fatalities

Guwahati, Sep 30 (PTI) Assam’s COVID-19 daily recoveries on Thursday outnumbered new cases by 78 while five more fatalities were reported taking the death toll to 5,873, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

With 376 new cases, the state’s COVID tally rose to 6,02,163.

The number of active cases has dipped to 3,057 from 3,140 on Wednesday.

Of the new COVID-19 cases, 108 were detected in Kamrup Metropolitan, 43 in Jorhat, 22 in Kamrup, and 20 in Lakhimpur, the bulletin said.

As many as 454 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,91,886.

The fresh coronavirus fatalities were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, and Sonitpur districts. The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 as they had other ailments too.

The state had on Wednesday recorded seven COVID deaths.

With the detection of 376 patients against the testing of 47,611 samples on Thursday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 0.79 per cent for the day, the NHM bulletin said.

The state had reported 366 coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday against the testing of 50,692 samples.

As many as 2,35,63,367 samples have been tested for the infection in the northeastern state thus far.

The NHM further said a total of 2,40,14,754 doses of vaccines have been administered to date. It said 1,10,254 persons were vaccinated on Thursday, down from 1,10,853 on Wednesday. PTI TR MM MM

