Assam reports 384 new COVID cases, 4 more fatalities

Guwahati, Oct 21 (PTI) The number of new COVID-19 cases in Assam increased by 76 on Thursday over the previous day as it neared the 400-mark.

The total case count in the state has reached 6,07,811 following the detection of 384 new cases with a test positivity rate of 0.61 per cent during the day, a health bulletin said.

The state had witnessed 308 and 354 fresh infections on Wednesday and Tuesday.

The number of new cases had crossed the 300-mark in Assam after a gap of 11 days on Tuesday.

The coronavirus death toll rose to 5,962 after four more fatalities were recorded during the day as against three on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

Altogether 62,536 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metroplitian reported the highest at 147, followed by Sonitpur (23), Golaghat (22), and Jorhat (21).

One death each was reported from Barpeta, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, and Udalguri districts. The number of COVID-19 patients dying due to other reasons remained at 1,347, the bulletin said.

As many as 228 patients recovered from the infection on Thursday, taking the total number of recovered cases so far to 5,98,087.

The recovery rate is 98.40 per cent while the state currently has 2,415 active COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the cumulative beneficiaries inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines in the state to date are 2,67,56,702, including 69,37,785 who have received both doses. PTI SSG MM MM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)