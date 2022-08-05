Assam Reports 437 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Death

The COVID-19 toll in Assam rose to 6,673 as one more person succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, a National Health Mission bulletin said.

At least 437 new cases raised the tally to 7,40,884, it said.

The fresh fatality was reported from Jorhat.

As many as 1,347 COVID patients in the state have died due to other reasons since April, 2020, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate increased to 5.90 per cent from the previous day's 5.50 per cent as the new cases were detected from 7,402 sample tests.

Fifty-five fresh infections were found in Dibrugarh, 40 in Kamrup Metro, 28 each in Cachar and Goalpara and 23 in Sivasagar.

Assam now has 4,745 active cases, down from the previous day's 4,917 At least 607 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,28,119, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is currently at 98.28 per cent.

Altogether 28,569,302 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the state, the bulletin said.

Over 4.88 crore doses of vaccines have been administered to eligible beneficiaries, it added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)