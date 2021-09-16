Assam Reports 468 New COVID-19 Cases, Four More Deaths

Assam reported four fresh COVID-19 deaths on Thursday and 468 new cases as against the previous day's 444, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The 468 new cases pushed the tally to 5,97,074 in the state, while the COVID-19 death toll rose to 5,779 with the four new fatalities, it said.

The deaths were reported from Cachar, Charaideo, Karbi Anglong and Sonitpur district.

The 468 new cases detected during the day include 161 from Kamrup Metro, followed by 36 from Jorhat, 29 from Sonitpur and 23 from Darrang.

The new cases were detected out of 59,020 samples tested, with the daily positivity rate increasing to 0.79 per cent from 0.72 per cent on Wednesday while the cumulative tests conducted in the state so far reached 2,28,13,738.

The number of active COVID-19 cases declined to 4,034 from the previous day's 4,049.

The number of COVID-19 recoveries rose to 5,85,914 as 479 more people recuperated from the disease during the day. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.13 per cent. The total number of people vaccinated during the day was 1,58,746, as against the previous day's 1,05,611 while the cumulative beneficiaries increased to 2,08,96,019 which include 1,69,24,704 receiving the first dose and 39,71,315 the second dose.

Meanwhile, all the districts in the state have made elaborate arrangements for the mega COVID-19 vaccination drive by the Assam government to achieve a target of vaccinating eight lakh people on September 17 on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

